SAVOY — Barbara Ann (Boswell) Green, 72, peacefully transitioned from this life Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Champaign Urbana Regional Rehab, Savoy.
Barbara was born June 5, 1948, in Champaign to birth mother Anna Louise Davis. Soon after birth, she was adopted by her loving parents, Cody and Lorraine Boswell. She married the love of her life, Raymond Earl Green, on July 18, 19??.
Barbara attended Champaign public schools and the University of Illinois. She was later employed by the UI as a supervisor in the purchasing department for over 30 years until she retired.
Barbara received God in her life at an early age while attending Macedonia Church. She enjoyed playing cards, going to the casino, watching game shows, cooking and spending time with her family and friends.
Barbara leaves to cherish her memory her only child, Tracey Boswell; a grandson, Michael Gibbs; her mother-in-law, Dorothy Green; seven sisters, Rita Perkins Hurt, Pamela Cooper (Enoch), Margo Davis Nickerson, Nora Davis Stewart, Brenda McFarland, Judy Cousain (Leon) and Judy Boswell Ford (Bill); two sisters-in-law, Dorothy (Dot) Green and Linda Green; two brothers-in-law, Larry (Latreece) Green and Darric Green; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her parents; her husband, Raymond Earl Green; her stepson, Mark Green; and two sisters-in-law, Barbara and Sandra Green.
A homegoing celebration will commence at noon Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley Ave, U. Pastor Keith Thomas will officiate. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the start of service.
