MONTICELLO — Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister, Barbara Lynn Greenarch, 68, of Monticello passed away peacefully at Arbor Rose nursing home, Monticello, and was reunited with her mother in heaven at 11 a.m. Friday (Oct. 30, 2020).
Barbara was born the daughter of Robert Pence and Hilda Newsome in Klamath Falls, Ore., on April 21, 1952.
She married Rocky Greenarch on June 21, 1997, in Monticello. He survives.
Also surviving are her son, Travis (Meredith) Waller of Savoy; four grandchildren, Ethan, Caden, Caroline and Kyler Waller; sisters, Gail Kessie of Livermore, Calif., Susan Reid of Yakima, Wash., Cheryl Staske of Urbana, Pamela Boatright of Champaign, Deborah Newsome of Mahomet, Jennifer Pence of Klamath Falls, Ore., and Judy Sexton of Champaign; and many special friends.
Barbara was proceeded in death by her parents, Robert and Hilda; and grandmother, Hilda Matilda Moore.
She attended the Urbana school district and later went to work as a paramedic and retired as a respiratory therapist from Kirby Hospital in Monticello.
In her free time, she enjoyed traveling and spending time with her husband, as well as her son, Travis, and grandchildren. Barbara also was known as an animal lover; she adored her cats, many dogs over the years, and sitting outside to watch nature.
The Rev. Steve Ingram will officiate a graveside service at Ingram Cemetery, Centerville, at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Barbara’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association or Humane Society. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.