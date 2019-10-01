RANTOUL — Barbara L. Griffin, 88, of Rantoul passed away on Saturday evening (Sept. 28, 2019) at her home.
She was born Oct. 24, 1930, in Rantoul, a daughter of Marshall and Ethel (Crabtree) Malsbury.
She is survived by two sons, Kerry (Diana) Griffin of Decatur and Rodney (Millie) Griffin of Rantoul; a brother, Richard (Wanda) Malsbury of Florida; a sister, Gerry Carlson of Wheaton; five grandchildren, Ryan, Ashley, Rachael, Robert and Rebecca; and eight great-grandchildren, Keenan, KeyAnna, Lucas, Ariah, Toby, Ryan, Jamie and Sarah.
Barbara was a 1948 graduate of Rantoul Township High School and graduated from Wheaton College. She worked at Chanute Air Force Base for 30 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Rantoul.
Funeral services will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Lux Memoria Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday also at Lux Memorial Chapel.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.