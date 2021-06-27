URBANA — Barbara Jean Griffiths (Thompson) was born Oct. 10, 1932, in Decatur and passed away June 16, 2021, at home in Urbana.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Willard Thompson; infant son, Robert; sister, Iva (Leonardelli); and son-in-law, Carl.
She is survived by her daughter, Vickie, and son-in-law, Robert DeShong; three grandchildren, Julian Hoban, Melody Hoban and Shawn Costley; a great-granddaughter, Alexis "Barbara Jean" Costley (her namesake); and many nephews, nieces and friends whom she all adored.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1203 W. Green St., Urbana. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Mayview.
Barbara graduated from Decatur High School, received her bachelor's degree in education from Illinois State University and her master's degree from the University of Illinois. She retired from private and public teaching after 35-plus years in secondary and higher education, having taught English, speech, theater, world literature and art.
She wrote, produced, directed and acted in hundreds of plays, musicals and shows throughout her professional career, most notably with a long run as Mary Magdalene and Herodias in "The American Passion Play" in Bloomington while being their dramatic director.
She also owned and operated Playhouse Lane School of Dramatic Arts and taught at Millikin University. She founded WUHS radio station for students to learn broadcasting, especially football-game announcing.
Having illuminated so many students along the way, she successfully mentored many to reach their highest goals of becoming a professional in their field. Several achieved worldwide fame and notoriety. She was affectionately dubbed "Mrs. G." by her students at Urbana High School, where she officially retired from her teaching career.
Barbara was an avid fan of the Illini, the Chicago Cubs and Bears (her father played on the Staleys team when he worked at A.E. Staley Manufacturing as a chemist after World War I). Her passion for Broadway plays and live theater led her on many traveling journeys. Time in the mountains was a favorite retreat of hers. Her dogs brought her an abundance of peace, joy and love. Family was her focus. She lived through 16 U.S. presidents.
Barbara lit up a room by her mere presence, and with her bubbly personality, she could carry on a conversation no matter what your interests, politics or profession. She topped the charts as highly intelligent with a great sense of humor, was the epitome of unconditional love and truly an amazing soul!
Now, through it all and though the footlights have dimmed to a fade, her final curtain call has been made.
Her starry memory will forever shine in the spotlight of life as we carry on her legacy, while she proudly directs us from the heavens, because in Barbara's own words, "The show must go on!"
