MONTICELLO — Barbara Jean Hatfield, 81, of Monticello passed away at 10:42 a.m. Wednesday (Nov. 6, 2019) at Arbor Rose, Monticello.
Barbara was born April 19, 1938, in Lincoln, Ga., the daughter of Paul Revere “P.R.” and Mildred Marie (Watson) Hatfield.
Barbara was a registered dietitian working for Crawford W. Long Memorial Hospital, Atlanta, Ga.; Americana Healthcare Corp.; Debes Corp, Rockford; and Barlyn, Inc. out of Monticello. She was a member of the American Dietetic Association and the Illinois Dietetic Association.
Barbara is survived by her friend and business partner, Lynn Simon of Monticello.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jack Watson Hatfield; and aunt, Evelyn Hatfield.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Riverside Memorial Cemetery, Macon, Ga.
Memorial contributions may be made to the humane society or Arbor Rose, Monticello. Online condolences may be shared with the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.