BEMENT — Barbara J. Hensley, 92, of Bement passed away at 7:04 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at Bement United Methodist Church, 248 N. Piatt St., Bement. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church. The Rev. Naomi Roberts will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date in Bement Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you donate a book in Barb's honor to the Bement School library.
Barbara was born on Sept. 5, 1928, in Burlington, Iowa, a daughter of William and Rhoda Anderson Woolford. She married Thomas R. Hensley on Aug. 30, 1950, in Monmouth, and he survives in Bement.
Surviving children include Tom Hensley of Lerna and Kathy (Mike) Merriman of Monticello; as well as two grandsons, Ken and Lukas Merriman of Monticello. Also surviving are a sister, Marilyn Evans of Tampa Bay, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Barb was a member of Bement United Methodist Church, Piatt County Home Extension, Sunshine Kitchen Band of Bement, and she loved to read. Barb loved being around children and was passionate about her teaching. She especially loved her family and grandchildren, but her greatest love was being with her husband for over 70 years.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home, Bement, have the honor to serve the family of Barbara J. Hensley.