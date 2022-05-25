TUSCOLA — Barbara Ann Holste, 75, of Noblesville, Ind., formerly of Tuscola, passed away at noon EST Saturday (May 21, 2022) at the Prairie Lakes Health Campus, Noblesville.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 27, at Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, 201 E. Van Allen St., Tuscola, with Father Angel Sierra as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Pesotum. No visitation will be held.
Barbara was born on May 4, 1947, in Champaign, the daughter of Joseph M. and Margaret Ann Pfeffer Tempel. She married Frederick John Holste on Oct. 1, 1977, in Pesotum. He preceded her in death on May 19, 2020.
Survivors include her son Thomas A. (Michelle) Holste of Houston, Texas; daughter, Annie M. (Bill) Thomas of Carmel, Ind.; grandchildren, Daniela, Gabby, Abbie, JJ, Harrison and Josephine; and brothers, Joseph (Rena) Tempel of Trinity, Texas, and David (Vicki) Tempel of Pesotum.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Mary Marlatt.
Barbara was a homemaker but later enjoyed working as the site coordinator for the Tuscola Peace Meal site. She worked there for over 20 years until her retirement. Barbara was a member of Forty Martyrs Catholic Church and was a huge Elvis fan. She loved her children and grandchildren, and she enjoyed crocheting and gardening.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Forty Martyrs Catholic Church. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.