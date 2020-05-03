URBANA — Mrs. Barbara Hoover, born Oct. 5, 1938, in Urbana, went to be with her Lord and savior Jesus Christ on Friday morning (May 1, 2020).
The loving wife of Lonny R. Hoover, she was loved, visited and surrounded by many loved ones up to the moment of her passing on to her eternal home. She relished many happy times traveling around the country with Lonny, visiting family, enjoying music, holidays and other fun activities.
She is survived by her son, Bill Kimbrell of Urbana; daughter, Karen Batman of Savoy; and two sisters, Billie Krueger of Savoy and Sandy of California.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Eula Koch (nie Foley).
A huge hug and untold amounts of thanks to the lovely caregivers from Tina and her team at Homecare Solutions, as well as the excellent care and love given to her and Lonny by nurse Karen from OSF.
Barb will be greatly missed by friends, family and the “Golden Girls.” Cremation arrangements have been assigned to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. No service plans have been made due to the current situation in the nation.