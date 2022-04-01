BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Barbara Lois Irle, Nov. 8, 1945-March 21, 2022.
Barbara Irle, 76, was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Dortothy Fender, and sister, Donna.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 43 years, Roger “Bud” Irle; children, James (Lynn) Tharp and Sherri (Gilbert) Pacheco; stepchildren, Brad (Laura) Irle, Blake Irle and Amy (Jim) Irle; and sister, Sandra Snider. She was a proud grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt.
Barbara had a career in banking that started in Champaign and continued until she retired from Kern Schools Federal Credit Union in 2010 as senior vice president of operations.
Barbara was known for her love of cooking, traveling to baseball parks and visiting her favorite casinos.
Barbara will be missed by many friends and family.
Barbara’s memorial will be on Friday, April 8, at 1:30 p.m. at Calvary Chapel, 6501 Schirra Ct., Bakersfield, CA 93313. Reception to follow from 3 to 7 p.m. at Wiki’s Wine Dive & Grill, Ming and Buena Vista, Bakersfield.