FARMER CITY — Barbara J. Satterfeal, 86, of Farmer City passed away at 3:24 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 17, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Private family services will be held.
Barbara was born on Nov. 11, 1933, in Marion, Ind., a daughter of Kenneth H. and Lova Jane Boyer Lowe. She married Delmar Satterfeal on March 14, 1959, in Champaign, and he passed away in 2002.
Surviving are a son, Ken (Easter) Siler of Farmer City, eight grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and daughter, Barbara Pease.
Barbara was a member of the Farmer City American Legion Women's Auxillary. She enjoyed camping, fishing and loved to go to the Beef & Band dinner theater in Indiana. She loved spending time with her family.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home, Bement, have the honor to serve the family of Barbara J. Satterfeal. “Our family is here to serve your family.” Please visit our website at hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.