DANVILLE — Barbara Jean Jackowski, 91, of Danville passed from this life on Friday (June 26, 2020) at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living in Chrisman. A visitation for Barbara will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at Resurrection Cemetery, with a committal to follow at 11 a.m.
She was born on July 10, 1928, in Danville, the daughter of William R. and Kathryn (Rowland) Holmes. In 1948, she married Herbert Boyd. He preceded her in death. Many years later, she married Edward Jackowski. He passed away in 2008. Barbara never got over losing Ed. He was the love of her life, and he adored her! Also preceding her in death were her beloved brother and sister, Chuck Holmes and Dolores Connelly, and brother-in-law, Leo Connelly.
Barbara is survived by her nephew, Timothy Connelly, her nieces, Ellen Frankino, Kristin Solari, Paula Cummings and Angela Tinsley; sister-in-law, Jeanette (Mensavage) Holmes; great-nephews, Christopher Connelly and Patrick Connelly; and great-niece, Erin Connelly. Also surviving is a most special, dedicated friend, Marilyn Engle, whom Barb regarded as family.
Barbara graduated in 1946 from Georgetown High School, where she was in the National Honor Society and participated in drama, cheerleading and other activities.
Barbara enjoyed a long, successful career at General Electric (later Valmont) in Danville. She was an astute businesswoman who was well-respected by her co-workers. She was known for her integrity and consideration of others. She developed many lifelong friendships during her years at GE.
Throughout her life, Barbara’s greatest joy was her family. She was devoted to her sister and brother, and their children ... and oh, how they loved their “Aunt Bob”! A perfect day to her was a cookout with her family and a game of bocce ball or cards.
Because she never had children of her own, she was very involved in the lives and activities of her nieces and nephews. They considered her a “second mother” and, like a mother, she could discipline a child across the room with just a look. She had an engaging way with all babies and children. She loved animals. Her sense of humor and fun-loving ways endeared her to so many!
Barbara was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. She had a strong faith and loved her “church family.” She took pride in her volunteer activities, such as preparing/serving funeral luncheons, and cleaning the church.
Throughout earlier years, Barbara and her husband, Ed, enjoyed socializing and regularly dining out with friends. They belonged to the Elks and the Boat Club, bowled for years in a league and often played cards.
A special passion was following the Fighting Illini, often tailgating on game day. They were avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fans as well.
Barbara’s sunny personality, contagious smile and laugh will truly be missed by her family and friends! Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara’s name to Holy Family Catholic Church, 444 E. Main St., Danville. Messages and memories may be left on our website at www.KrugerCoanPape.com, or on the Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home Facebook page.