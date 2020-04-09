Barbara Jane Smith Apr 9, 2020 8 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DANVILLE — Barbara Jane Smith, 88, of Danville died Wednesday (April 8, 2020) at McLean County Nursing Home, Normal. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Sunset-Urbas Funeral Chapel, 414 S. State St., Westville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers