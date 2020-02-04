SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Barbara F. Janssen, 89, of Scottsdale, Ariz., formerly of Buckley, passed away on Wednesday (Jan. 29, 2020) in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with the Rev. John Hauck officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery, Paxton.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Barbara was born the daughter of Walter and Grace Bothwell Redenius on Feb. 10, 1930. She attended Paxton grade and high schools. After graduation, she was employed by the Ford County Abstract Co. of Paxton and later Fred W. Willis, CPA.
She married Harold L. Janssen of Buckley on Aug. 18, 1951, in a garden wedding. They moved to a farm in the Buckley area. She was then employed by Ford-Baier Furniture and Funeral Homes as bookkeeper for 18 years and was the owner of Barbara’s Draperies for 20 years after that. She retired with her husband in 1988 and moved to Sedona, Ariz.
She was active in the Methodist Church of Paxton, Buckley and Sedona. She bowled in a league in Paxton for 15 years and was active in the Shagbark Ladies Golf League of Onarga for 12 years. She was a charter member and past president of the Paxton Business and Professional Women’s Club of Paxton.
She is a member of the First United Methodist Church of Paxton and associate member of the Fountains Methodist Church of Fountain Hills, Ariz. After her husband passed in 1996, she moved to Fountain Hills in March 1999 and then to Scottsdale in 2005.
Barbara enjoyed hosting company, baking (especially pies), crocheting, Prisma colored pencil drawing, working with her computer and playing the piano.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents. She is survived by cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Paxton. Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.