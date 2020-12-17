WESTVILLE — Barbara Joyce (Falconio) Walblay, 89, of Westville died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living in Chrisman.
Barbara was born on April 2, 1931, in Danville, to Fielder and Caroline (Sheppard) Falconio and attended school in Westville. A homemaker, she enjoyed her family, her dogs, reading and making dolls. She also was great at making sugar cookies at Christmas and chocolate, butterscotch and lemon cream pies during the holidays.
She married Robert Eugene Walblay at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Westville on Jan. 28, 1950.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her sister, Peggy (Falconio) Vacketta. She is survived by a brother-in-law, John Vacketta of Birmingham, Mich.; and a sister-in-law, Beverly Walblay of Fort Mill, S.C.; as well as four children, Robert (Mary Kay) Walblay of Waynesville, Ohio, Ron Walblay of Delray Beach, Fla., Dorrie (Rick) Jones of Westville, and John (Marsha) Walblay of Tulsa, Okla. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Sarah (Joe) Minogue, Karis (Claudio) Troncoso, Rob (Kyle) Walblay, Ryan (Fernanda) Walblay, Holland Walblay, Fielder Walblay, Rick (Stephani) Jones, Nick Jones, John Henry Walblay, Jacob Walblay, Ezra Walblay, Hannah Walblay and Elijah Walblay; as well as 11 great-grandchildren, Gabe Minogue, Thomas Minogue, Veda Minogue, Owen Troncoso, Alex Troncoso, Hadley Walblay, Gavin Walblay, Conan Walblay, Rylee Jones, Madison Jones and Anna Jones. She is also survived by several nephews and nieces.
Due to COVID-19, no services will be held at this time. Arrangements are being handled by Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 414 S. State St. Westville, IL 61883. She will be laid to rest in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Westville.