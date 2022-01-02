BARRINGTON — Barbara J. Kenney (nee Vandervort), 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday (Dec. 26, 2021).
Barbara was born June 18, 1935, in Champaign. She was a graduate of Urbana High School and was married to Donald E. Kenney on Sept. 25, 1954. Barbara was a longtime member of St. Anne’s Catholic Community. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Barbara is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, Donald E. Kenney; five loving children, Karen (Joseph) Dalton, Kathleen (Kevin) Clark, David (Carole) Kenney, Elizabeth (Dr. Robert) Tinkoff and Christine (Steven) Armstrong; 13 cherished grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Linda (Ted) Rund.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Sharon Brown.
A small private family service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, at 847-381-3411. For online condolences, please visit davenportfamily.com.