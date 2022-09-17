CHAMPAIGN — Barbara J. Lattyak, 72, of Champaign passed away at 3:35 a.m. Friday (Sept. 16, 2022). She was born in Atlantic, Iowa, on Nov. 20, 1950, the daughter of Edward and Beverly Freese. She married Bernard Lattyak on Aug. 5, 1972, in Atlantic, and they spent 40 wonderful years together before his passing in May 2013.
Barbara is survived by her children, Dree (Lucas) Atwood and Jake Lattyak; and granddaughters, Isabela and Kennedy Atwood.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Beverly; husband, Bernard; and brother, Kent Freese.
Barbara graduated from the University of Iowa and worked as an elementary school teacher for over 20 years at St. Paul’s Catholic School. She enjoyed watching movies, listening to the Beatles, reading and being out in nature, where she could watch the birds. Barbara was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and Christian who will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of meeting her.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Barbara will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign, IL 61821. Burial will take place in Clarendon Hills Cemetery, Darien, following Mass. Visitation will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Barbara’s name to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.