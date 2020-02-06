PENFIELD — Barbara Fleming Little, 87, of Penfield died in the early morning hours Wednesday (Feb. 5, 2020) at Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford.
She was born Jan. 28, 1933, in Bement, a daughter of William and Margaret (Carlin) Tynan. She married Mick Fleming on Feb. 8, 1955, in St. Michael Church, Bement. He preceded her in death on Sept 26, 1984. She then married Stanley “Jiggs” Little on Sept. 2, 1994. He preceded her in death on Feb. 20, 2001.
She is survived by five children, Molly Flesner of Gifford, Matt (Barb) Fleming of Royal, Mark (Sandra) Fleming of Royal, Maureen Sattler of Decorah, Iowa, and Meg (Kevin) Hedrick of Rantoul; three stepchildren, Barry (Glenna) Little of Ludlow, Vicky (Jan) Cross of Foosland and Bill (Diane) Little of Veedersburg, Ind.; a brother-in-law, Emmett (Nancy) Fleming of Inverness; 15 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters; a son-in-law, Dennis Flesner; and a granddaughter, Anna-Catherine Hedrick.
Barb attended Mitchell School and Bement High School. She worked at Rantoul Products and Deena’s Dress Shop for many years. She was a member of the St. Lawrence Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. She was also a member of the I & I Antique Tractor Club and the American Legion Auxiliary.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 on Saturday morning at St. Lawrence Church, Penfield. The Rev. Michael Menner will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 on Friday evening at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.
Memorials may be made to either St. Lawrence Church or the Henry J. Smith Trust Fund.