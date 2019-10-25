CLINTON — Barbara Louise (Hassinger) Baker, 87, of Farmer City passed away at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 22, 2019) at her family residence in Farmer City.
Services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at First Christian Church, Clinton, with Ernie Harvey Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Weldon Cemetery, Weldon. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the church. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to the Barbara Baker Scholarship Fund for Little Galilee Christian Assembly.
Barbara was born Aug. 6, 1932, in Clinton, the daughter of Robert and Bessie (Hale) Hassinger. She married Dorwin Baker on July 16, 1952, in Chicago.
Survivors include her husband, Dorwin Baker of Farmer City; children, Deborah (Bill) Carter of Nokomis, Fla., Brenda Baker of Sarasota, Fla., Beverly Healey of Powell, Tenn., Gary (Denise) Baker of Murfreesboro, Tenn., Doug (Jeannie) Baker of Ypsilanti, Mich., and Maria Clark and Iris Leiva, exchange students whom they thought of as their own children; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one granddaughter, Shayla Upchurch; two brothers, Robert and James Hassinger; and cousin “sister,” Wilma Woodring.
Barbara graduated from radio electronics school in Omaha, Neb. She worked at John Warner Bank, State Farm Insurance, Illinois Central Railroad for 19 years, and UPS for 15 years.
