LeROY — Barbara R. Lykins, 78, of LeRoy passed away at home Tuesday (May 24, 2022).
A graveside inurnment will be held Tuesday, May 31, at noon in Bellflower Cemetery, Bellflower.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Barbara was born Oct. 19, 1943, in Fairbury, a daughter of Clarence and Mabel (Gossett) King. She married Richard Lykins in December 2002. He passed away in August 2020.
Barbara is survived by three sons, Brian (Michelle) Lykins of Woodstock, Michael (Julie) Lykins of Rantoul and Richard (Rebecca) Lykins of St. Louis; eight grandchildren; and two sisters, Marta (Ted Reynolds) Brandon of Farmer City and Nancy Cooper of Colfax.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kristie Young; sister, Marilyn Luttrell; and niece, Jodi Brandon.
Barb graduated from Bellflower High School in 1961. She cut hair at Young's Barbershop for over 35 years and owned and operated B&B Lounge in Farmer City for 12 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.