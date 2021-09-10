EAST LYNN — Barbara Lynn Allen, 68, of East Lynn passed away at 9:56 a.m. Monday (Sept. 6, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born June 13, 1953, in Watseka, the daughter of Bernard Paul and Irene June (Zbinden) Vogel. She married Keith Edward Allen on Jan. 6, 1979, at Grace Bible Church at Kellart Lake. He survives in East Lynn.
She is also survived by one daughter, Amy (Jared) McNeill of Seneca; three sons, Chad (Kathryn) Allen of Hoopeston, Gordon (Brooke) Allen of Hoopeston, and Dan (Lauren) Allen of Hoopeston; two sisters, Marilyn (Roger) Huffman of Cissna Park and Nita (Loren) Sinn of Cissna Park; one brother, Jim Vogel of Cissna Park; nine grandchildren, Charlie and Conrad Allen, Hadley, Maddox and Ainsley Allen, and Austen, Hunter, Kyotee and Saige McNeill; and 12 nieces and nephews, Brian Sinn, Brent Sinn, Justin Sinn, Jendie Getty, DeAnn Jacobs, Roger Allen, Rusty Allen, Jared Locke, Jennifer Locke, Geoffrey Porter, David Porter and Aleta McGee.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
In her earlier years, Barb worked at Howard Industries. After marrying her husband, Keith, in 1979, she began working for Allen Business Enterprises. Throughout the years, she enjoyed working with her family, especially her children, and always enjoyed helping them during harvest time.
Barb attended East Lynn Community Followship, where she had served as church secretary. She enjoyed many hobbies, including cooking, baking, scrapbooking and photography. She also loved sports, traveling and swimming. Most of all, Barb loved spending time with her family.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at the funeral home, with Gordon Allen officiating. Burial will follow in East Lynn Cemetery, East Lynn.
Memorials may be made to East Lynn Community Fellowship, P.O. Box 147, East Lynn, IL 60932.
Please visit anderson-funeral-home.com to view Barb’s eternal tribute page and to send the family condolences. Anderson Funeral Home, Hoopeston, is handling the arrangements.