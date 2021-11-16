URBANA — Barbara May Marshky, 93, of Naples, Fla., formerly of Urbana, passed away Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at home.
Barbara was born in Urbana on June 19, 1928, the daughter of Arthur and Ruby (Smalley) Slade. She married Thomas Marshky on March 9, 1957, in Urbana. He passed away on June 13, 1999.
She is survived by her two sons, Thomas Marshky and Troy Marshky, both of Naples; grandchildren, Shawn Marshky, Shannon Bensyl, Angie Marshky and Jonathan Marshky; nine great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Naomi Slade Hawn.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, husband and daughter, Mitzie Apperson.
Barbara enjoyed shopping, especially garage sells, and working in her yard. She also enjoyed playing bingo with her friends.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 11 a.m. to noon at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 Philo Road, Urbana, IL 61802. Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Danville National Cemetery, Danville.