URBANA — In loving memory of Barbara Jean McClain, 69, of Urbana.
Barbara was born on Jan. 19, 1952. On Wednesday (Feb. 17, 2021), she passed away at 6:36 a.m.
She is survived by her sister, Sharon Ipox (Greg Ipox); four daughters, Tammy (Ricky) Gilbert from Champaign, Kimberly Book from Thomasboro, Stacey (Jason) Crook from Urbana and Cindy (John) Weber from Urbana; and one son, Jerome (Dollie) McClain from Urbana. She has 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, David McClain; son, David McClain Jr.; parents; sister; brother; son-in-law, Wesley Book; and grandson, John Crook.
She loved to watch Andy Griffin, to sit outside, take trips to Walmart, eat 3 Musketeers and drink Pepsi. Her favorite thing of all was Cardinals. She absolutely loved them.
She will be cremated, and her celebration of life will be at a later date.