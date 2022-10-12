CHAMPAIGN — Barbara Kristine McNabney (nee Hill) died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday (Oct. 9, 2022) at home in Champaign.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy. Burial will be at noon at Drummer Township Cemetery, Gibson City.
She was born on June 28, 1934, in Ottawa, Ill., to Raymond and Burgie Hill. Her early years were spent in the town of Elliott and later on a farm in the area. Barbara attended Elliott Elementary School, Froyd Country School and Paxton High School. She graduated with the Class of 1952.
After her graduation, she enrolled in Presbyterian St. Luke’s School of Nursing in Chicago. She received her RN degree in June of 1955.
During her nursing career, she worked at St. Luke’s for several years and was a nurse for the Illinois Central Railroad on the City of New Orleans and the City of Miami trains. One of her favorite and unforgettable passengers she met on the train was Victor Borge, a famous comedian of that time.
During the years she was working for the IC railroad, she met her future husband, on Jan. 18, 1958, Barbara and James McNabney were married in Holy Cross Catholic Church in Champaign.
After moving to Champaign, she continued nursing in Cole/Pavilion hospitals.
She was preceded in death by her son Zachary McNabney and husband.
Surviving family members are her son Matthew (Rosangela) of Louisville, Ky.; granddaughters, Marielle of Chicago and Isabelle of East Lansing, Mich.; daughter-in-law, Jamelynn McNabney of Champaign; sister, Patricia (William) Benner of Peotone; nephew, Brent (Cindy) Benner of Valrico, Fla.; niece, Kirsten Steves of Mandeville, La.; and four great-nieces and four great-nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Catholic Church or Transitions Hospice. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.