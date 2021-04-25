FOX LAKE — Barbara N. Polley (nee Roeder), 77, of Fox Lake passed away at home Tuesday (April 20, 2021).
She was born June 27, 1943, in Mount Vernon, to the late Russell and Mary Nadine (née Newton) Roeder.
Barb was an accomplished floral designer who began her career at D&W Floral Haven in Nokomis. She went on to design for Expressions.
Survivors include her loving companion of almost 38 years, Ronald J. Guidry; two sons, Troy and Robert; and a brother, Donald “Rusty” Roeder.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her daughter, Rondell, and brother, Ronald Roeder.
Private graveside services will be held at Ridge Cemetery, Lakewood.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Barb’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, stjude.org or 800-805-5856, are appreciated.
Condolences may be offered at hamsherlakeside.com, or for information, call 847-587-2100.