URBANA — Barbara May Pierce, 83, of Urbana died Monday (May 4, 2020) from a lengthy battle with LBD.
She was born in Bethel, Kan., a daughter of Pyrl L. and Eva M. Stone Hardesty.
Later in life, she loved to travel, especially to the place she grew up as a child: the Hardesty farm, as they called it.
Survivors include five children, 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and two sisters, Mary Kurth and Virginia Hansen.
She was preceded in death one brother, William Hardesty.
A special thanks to the staff of Meadowbrook at CLV and Carle Hospice. The family appreciates what you have done to keep Mom comfortable and happy.
Memorial contributions may be made to Meadowbrook Health Center, 101 W. Windsor Road, Urbana, IL 61802.
Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is assisting with arrangements (www.morganmemorialhome.com).