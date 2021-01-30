FRANKLIN, N.C. — Barbara Ann Powell, 87, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Wednesday (Jan. 27, 2021).
Barbara was born in Urbana to the late Edgar Lee and Anna Tudor Riney. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Powell was preceded in death by her brothers, Lester Riney and Gene Riney; husbands, Neil Hubert, Harley Slade and George Powell; daughter, Diana Slade; and three grandchildren.
Barbara was a Whittier, N.C., resident who enjoyed riding Harleys.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Dodson (Keith) of Whittier; sons, Richard Slade (Cindy) of Franklin and Dennis Slade (Cindy) of Paxton; special grandson, John Perry; eight grandchildren; special great-granddaughter, Angel Perry; and numerous great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Heart Association National Center, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231, or American Cancer Society.
