DANVILLE — Barbara Rae (Bowles) Glover, 78, of Danville and longtime resident of Williamsport, Ind., passed away at 9:38 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 10, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Barbara was born Dec. 18, 1940, in Danville. She was the daughter of James Albert Bowles and Georgiana Rae (Potts) Bowles. She was a 1959 graduate of Rossville High School. She married Sidney Lee Glover on July 13, 1968, in the Hoopeston Presbyterian Church. He preceded her in death Sept. 20, 2005.
Barbara worked for Hubner Seed Company for over 25 years. She enjoyed singing, reading, craftwork, knitting and collecting antiques. She enjoyed the Danville Symphony Orchestra. Barbara performed in plays at the Danville Light Opera. She attended St. James United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her son, Sidney L. Glover (wife Susan) of Woodbridge, Va., and Litchfield, Conn.; sister, Bonnie Bowles of Danville; grandchildren, Alexandra Mottern (husband Jeff) of Vienna, Va.; great-grandchildren, Kennedy and Jeffrey Mottern; aunt, Louise (Potts) Howell of Florida; and three cousins, all of Florida.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, husband and beloved dog, Abby.
Visitation will be held at Grady Funeral Home, Williamsport, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. EDT (Williamsport, Ind., time). Funeral services will be at St. James United Methodist Church, 504 N. Vermilion St., Danville, on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at 2 p.m. CDT (Danville time) with the Rev. Randall L. Robinson officiating. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Attica, Ind.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. James United Methodist Church, the Vermilion County Museum or Danville Humane Society.