CHAMPAIGN — Barbara J. Reps, 85, of Champaign passed away peacefully on Saturday (Jan. 8, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Memorial visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy (morganmemorialhome.com). Burial will be private.
Barb was born on Nov. 11, 1936, in Champaign, the daughter of Eugene and Mona (Williams) Sams.
She married Donald Reps on Jan. 10, 1969, in Champaign, and for the next 53 years devoted her life to him and her family. He survives.
She is also survived by her son, Tim (Nancy) Bridges of Champaign; two grandchildren, Lindsay (Michael) Graham of Tolono and Timothy Bridges of Champaign; and one great-granddaughter, Brielle Graham of Tolono.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Bill Bridges; and brother, Tom Sams.
Barb attended Urbana schools and graduated with the Class of 1954. She was a proud Urbana Tiger. She always had a friendly rivalry with her two boys who graduated from the school across town.
Barb worked for a period of time with her husband, Don, in there business, Secur-Tec, as private investigators. Barb loved going undercover on investigations for their clients. One of her favorite moments was being assigned with her husband to be Willie Nelson's body guard at the first Farm Aid concert at Memorial Stadium. To her last day, she carried in her purse Willie's driver’s license that he gave to her. Barb also worked as a manager at Royce Rentals for several years.
Barb enjoyed being a homemaker for Don and her boys. Barb was an excellent cook and passed many of her recipes down to the family. Barb loved to take their boat and camper and head to the lake for the weekend with friends. She especially enjoyed sitting around the campfires at night visiting with their friends. She was known to be a really good bass fisherman. She enjoyed attending many of her sons' sporting events as they were growing up, along with all of the events for her grandchildren. Over the past six years, there was only one apple of her eye, her great-granddaughter, Brielle. She adored this little girl. For the past few years, Barb suffered with her health, and when Brielle visited her Grammy, the pain was gone.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association or to the donor’s choice.