BROADLANDS — Barbara Rothermel, 74, of Broadlands died Friday (Feb. 4, 2022) at her beloved home.
Barbara was born Oct. 9, 1947. She grew up in Newman, a town she cherished in her heart. Her parents were Charles and Jean Richards. Her brother, Michael Richards, still survives.
Barbara married Henry Rothermel on July 15, 1967. Henry passed away in 1988, and Barbara never remarried.
She is survived by her three children, Patrick Rothermel, Marty (Deena) Rothermel and Amy (Jerrod) Markstahler. She has nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Barbara was the rock of her family, an amazing mother to her children and grandchildren. She nurtured and cared for all whom she loved. She worked for many people over the years, cleaning and caring for their homes, but for the bulk of her career, she worked for Shahid and Ann Khan, where she took great pride in her work and dearly loved the family.
Barbara found solace in her home where she spent the last years of her life, content and happy with her cats. She loved her gardens and her friends. Her beautiful spirit and sense of humor will forever be remembered and deeply missed.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Freese Funeral Home, 202 W. Main St., Sidney.