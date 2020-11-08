RANTOUL — Barbara J. Schwab, 89, of Rantoul died on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at her home.
She was born Feb. 4, 1931, in Bradford, Pa., a daughter of Fred and Marian (Hayes) Tuttle.
She graduated from Bradford Senior High School in 1950. She married Donald L. Schwab in August of that year in Derrick City, Pa. They set up housekeeping in San Bernardino, Calif., where he was stationed. Barb, along with her husband, traveled to several bases including a tour in Fontainebleau, France, for three years and nine months.
They returned to the states in 1962 and were assigned to Chanute Air Force Base, Rantoul.
In 1968, Don retired from the Air Force, and they decided to stay in Rantoul. They bought a home and raised their six children.
Barb was always active in the organizations her children were in, including the Boy Scouts of America, the CHAP (Children Have A Potential) program for special-needs children; she continued with Scouting with one of her sons becoming an Eagle Scout. She continued her love for working with youth and adults. She worked at the Armed Services YMCA and drove a school bus for the Spectrum Program in Rantoul, and Pleasant Acres School. She was a crossing guard for Northview, J.W. Eater and Rantoul Township High School students.
Barb and Don both kept busy; they were foster parents while living both on and off base. The last two children they fostered were adopted, making them a family of eight.
In 1972, Barb was presented the Silver Fawn Award for distinguished service to Boyhood by the Arrowhead Council. She was the first woman to receive such an award through action of the National Court of Honor of the Boy Scouts of America.
Barb is survived by son Russell “Rusty” Schwab of Rantoul; daughter-in-law Janet Schwab of Rantoul; son Lonnie (Darlene) Schwab of Indianapolis; daughter Lara Schwab Day of San Tan Valley, Ariz.; and son Charles (Beverly) Schwab of Urbana; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Don; an infant daughter, Cathy Jean; a son, Donald Lee II; a daughter, Barbara K. Grande; a daughter-in-law, Brenda Schwab; and a son-in-law, Daysha Day.
A public visitation, with social distancing enforced, will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Burial will follow immediately at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Rantoul.
Memorials may be made to the Henry J Smith Trust fund at St. Malachy Catholic Church or the Champaign County Humane Society.