CHAMPAIGN — Barbara Ann Olsen Slanker, 86, of Champaign died at 9 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 21, 2021) at Carriage Crossing, Champaign.
The daughter of Oliver Wilford Olsen and Iona Palfreyman, she was born on July 15, 1934, in Springville, Utah. She married Raymond Larry Slanker on May 28, 1960, in Champaign. He preceeded her in death on Aug. 7, 2019.
Barbara graduated from Colorado State University in 1952 with a BA degree and from the University Illinois with a master's and a Ph.D. in library science in 1970 from the University of Illinois. She received a juris doctor degree from the University of Illinois in 1982. She practiced law in Champaign for many years.
Private services will be held at Danville National Cemetery. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is in charge of arrangements (morganmemorialhome.com).
The family wishes to express their appreciation and thanks to the Carriage Crossing staff, Traditions Hospice staff and Synergy Home Care staff for the professional and compassionate care they gave Barbara.