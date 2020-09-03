DEWEY — Barbara 'Mem' Stover, 68, of Dewey died at 3:53 p.m. on Sept. 1, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. There will be a graveside funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Willowbrook Cemetery in Fisher.
Barbara was born on June 21, 1952, in Bloomington, Ind., a daughter of Lawrence and Beverly (Bray) Crank. She married George Stover on Oct. 23, 1971, in the Shiloh Church in Mahomet. He died on Nov. 20, 2015.
Survivors include a son, Terry Sowders of Bloomington, Ind.; a daughter, Julie (Kevin) Dockham of Fisher; two daughters, Deborah (Mike) Hyatt-Woodbeck of Tucson, Ariz., and Amber Stover of Dewey; son Josh Stover of Dewey; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Lawrence Crank Jr. of Bloomington, Ind., and Kevin Crank of Bloomington, Ind.
She is preceded in death by her husband and two brothers, Mark and Anthony Crank.
Barbara was a big fan of the simple life and always took great pleasure in her family and children. She loved taking care of everybody and loved both cooking and cookouts. Mem never met a stranger. She also owned Barb’s Permanent Solution in Rantoul for 30 years.
