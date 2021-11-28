CHAMPAIGN — Barbara Sturgeon, 88, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, surrounded by family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Kathryn Brown of Hillsboro.
She grew up in Hillsboro and met the love of her life, Richard Sturgeon (he survives). They were married for 69 years and lived in Champaign-Urbana for nearly 60 years.
She was a devoted wife, beloved mother and friend to so many. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Urbana. She enjoyed and belonged to several bridge clubs and volunteered extensively. She enjoyed exercising daily at the Mettler Center. She had a special smile and wink to all she met.
The family would like to thank the wonderful care and friendship provided to her from the staff and residents of Carriage Crossing Assisted Living in Champaign.
Survivors include her husband, Richard (Dick) Sturgeon; a son, Mike Sturgeon (Karen) of Monticello; two daughters, Anne Johnson of Villa Hills, Ky., and Jennifer Rousos (Greg) of Louisville, Ky.; seven grandchildren, Jaime Tabeling and Dylan Sturgeon (Belinda), both of Monticello, Kaytlin Hume (Jordan) of Covington, Ky., Zachary Johnson of Erlanger, Ky., Spencer Johnson (Lexi) of Leemore Naval Base, Calif., Elizabeth Cain (Christian) of Ft. Thomas, Ky., and Emily Rousos of Louisville; and three great-grandchildren, Leina Louise Sturgeon, Kyler Hume and Payson Hume.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 4, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. A private family memorial will follow.
The family requests that memorial contributions in honor of Barbara Sturgeon be made to the Carle Auxiliary Guest House (carle.org/giving/make-a-gift) or First Presbyterian Church in Urbana (firstpresurbana.org).
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.