BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Barbara Swinford, 89, formerly of Sidney, passed away Saturday (Aug. 27, 2022) in Battle Creek, Mich.
She was born July 3, 1933, in St. Peter, Kan., to Michael and Magdalene (Billinger) Gerstner. Her family later moved to Cheyenne Wells, Colo., where she met Dale Swinford, and they married in Sharon Springs, Kan., on Oct. 10, 1949. The couple had four children, whom they raised in Champaign and later in Sidney. Barb was a wonderful homemaker and cook who loved to host kids and grandkids for Sunday dinner and holidays. She also enjoyed working a few jobs outside the home over the years, including the library and grain elevator in Sidney and Pierce Fertilizer. She attended St. Thomas Catholic Church in Philo and was a member of the Altar Rosary Society.
Barb and Dale enjoyed a lifelong love which started when he was hanging around with her brothers while working in Cheyenne Wells. They enjoyed outdoor activities and traveling and spent most of their free time camping in their motorhome, boating and fishing. They spent winters with friends in Callahim, Texas, and later moved to a lake home in Cherokee Village, Ark., which was a favorite destination for the grandkids in the summertime. They moved back to the area in their later years, living in both Sidney and Philo. At the time of Dale’s passing in February 2014, Barb and Dale had been married for 64 years. Afterward, Barb moved to The Villas of Holly Brook in Savoy. She later moved to a skilled nursing facility in Battle Creek, where she was near her daughter, Cheryl.
Family was Barb’s number one priority and joy in life. Nothing made her happier than having her home full of family to visit, enjoy a meal together and maybe play some cards or marbles! These gatherings were always enhanced by her delicious food, including her special fruit salad and sausage bread. She made a mark on everyone she met with her kindness, sense of humor and patience. She offered unconditional love to those close to her. She enjoyed coffee, ice cream and happy hour.
She is survived by her four children, Gary Dale (Deborah) Swinford of Phoenix, Ariz., Cheryl Ann (Ray) Luts of Battle Creek, Debra Marie Bell of The Villages, Fla., and Douglas Michael (Lynne) Swinford of St. Joseph; 14 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers, Rudy and Ed; and one sister, Andrea.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Dale Swinford; son-in-law, Raymond Luts; sister, Neva; and seven brothers, Ambrose, Al, Vern, Bobby, Virgil, Mike and Ted.
Visitation will be on Thursday, Sept. 1, at St. Thomas Catholic Church, 310 E. Madison St., Philo, from 9 to 11 a.m. with funeral Mass to follow, with Father Keith A. Walder presiding. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Sidney.
Memorials may be made to St. Thomas Catholic School in Philo. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.