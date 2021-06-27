CHAMPAIGN — Barbara K. Venable, 78, of Champaign passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Barb was born on June 30, 1942, in Springfield, the second oldest of seven children. She was lovingly raised by her mother, Doris (Chaney) Venable. She married Norman Estes on May 1, 1960.
She is survived by her sons, Paul (Mary) Estes of Urbana and Ron (Kelly) Estes of Philo. She was grandma to Leslie (Colin) Taylor, Kayla (Jeremy) Ruberg and Kaylee and Ashlyn Estes; great-grandma to Cora Taylor; and honorary grandma to Kyle Hellberg.
During her career, Barb was an office manager in veterinary medicine at the University of Illinois and prior to that in the Department of Psychology at Christie Clinic. Later in life, she enjoyed time with the Red Hats, Urbana Seniors Group and “The Birthday Club.”
Above all, she loved time with her family. Her children and grandchildren were her greatest joys in life. Her spirit and memory will live on in them forever.
A visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, June 28, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 Philo Road, Urbana. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Graveside services will be held at Shiloh Cemetery, Mahomet.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Carle Cancer Institute or Faith United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at renner-wikoffchapel.com.