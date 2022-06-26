URBANA — Barbara Mae Berry Vierra, 75, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Heritage Health, Gibson City.
She was born on July 11, 1946, in Champaign, to Millard and Beula (Nash) Berry.
Barbara is survived by two siblings, LaVerne (Woody) Iles and Martie (Jeff) McMorris; and six nephews, Grant (Vanessa) Iles, Blake (Christine Campanelli) Iles, Craig (Christin Myers) Iles, Jerod (Katie) McMorris, Alex (Aimee) McMorris and Bryce (Liz) McMorris.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Bertha Berry Smith.
Barbara enjoyed genealogy and was a lifetime Illini fan. She loved taking her nephews to Illini games over the years. Barbara was a member of Alliance Chapter DAR, Del Mar Chapter OES and Champaign Assembly, Order of the Rainbow for Girls.
A celebration of life and entombment will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, at Mt. Hope Mausoleum, Champaign. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Barbara’s name to the Champaign County Humane Society. Please join her family in sharing memories on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.