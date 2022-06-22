Barbara Vierra Jun 22, 2022 34 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save URBANA — Barbara Vierra died Saturday (June 18, 2022).Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Mount Hope Cemetery, Champaign. Sunset Funeral Home, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, is in charge of arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos