CHAMPAIGN — Barbara W. "Babs" Suter passed away June 12, 2022, at the home of her daughter, Marta Jo, and son-in-law, John Langmeyer, of Seattle. She was surrounded by a family who loved her dearly.
Barbara Jean was the second of four children born to Lucius and Bess Perkins in 1923. As a young child, she enjoyed creating fashions for her paper dolls by cutting out pictures from the Sears catalog. She went on to have a lifelong interest in fashion, sewing beautiful clothes for herself and her daughter.
In high school, she participated in drama, played bassoon in the band and was the Tabor, Iowa, class valedictorian in 1940. Graduating from the American Busines Institute, Barbara moved to Chicago to work as a secretary and volunteer for the United Service Organization. In 1943, she married her high school sweetheart, Williston "Bill" Wells, who was serving in the U.S. Air Force as a pilot. Later, stationed at Chanute Air Force Base, Bill earned a degree at the University of Illinois while Babs worked at Thompson Lumber Company. Bill was called back to active duty, and the couple enjoyed time in Frankfurt, Germany. They were expecting their first child when Bill was killed in a mid-air collision. Babs returned to Champaign, gave birth to their daughter and resumed working for Thompson Lumber as Clarence Thompson's personal secretary. She retired at age 75.
In 1963, Babs married her wonderful husband of 50 years, Robert "Bob" Suter. They were members of the UI Alumni Association, Quarterback Club and Rebounders. Babs felt that if she was going to sporting events with Bob, he should take ballroom dancing lessons with her! They enjoyed golf, duplicate bridge and were members of the First Presbyterian Church of Champaign. She was a devoted mother and proud leader of Girl Scout Troop 475 with 20 girls at Westview school.
Babs was a member of PEO Chapter JP and Friday Book Club. She was grateful to Carle Cardiac Rehabilitation for more than 20 years of therapy and believed the secret to aging was to "keep moving."
Babs was proud of the home she had built in 1955 and owned until her death. She took great care designing her beautiful flower beds and mowing her lawn. Babs enjoyed entertaining and had a big smile and rather loud laugh! She was a fun-loving grandmother, turning her house into a mini Toys R Us prior to the annual visit by her grandchildren, Erika and Kurt.
Babs was deeply in love with Bob, who preceeded her in death in 2013. Babs Suter enjoyed a full life of 99 years and is still loved by the many lives she touched.
There will be a celebration of her life at First Presbyterian Church of Champaign on Friday, Aug. 19, at 1 p.m. The family requests there be no gifts of flowers. If you wish to gift in her memory, please consider First Presbyterian Church, 302 W. Church St., Champaign, IL 61820, or the Robert H. and Barbara W. Suter Endowment Fund, University of Illinois Foundation, Harker Hall, MC-386, 1305 W. Green St., Urbana, IL 61801.