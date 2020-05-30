URBANA — Barbara "Babs" Wolf nee Tate, 90, of Urbana passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at 12:58 a.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born on Nov. 26, 1929, in New Hampton, Iowa, where she grew up the middle child of William Howard Tate, an educator and administrator in the Iowa school system, and Betsy Beatrice Belknap Tate, moving frequently as necessitated by her father’s work demands. She played cornet and was involved as a youth in the Masons.
She met her husband, Robert, while both were studying at the University of Nebraska Medical School in Omaha, she to be a nurse, he to be a doctor. They were married on Nov. 26, 1954, in Hiawatha, Kan., and then residing in Omaha.
The family was stationed in the Philippines from 1957-1959 for the U.S. Navy, returning to live in Plainfield, Ind., and finally settling in Champaign in 1962.
She is survived by her children, Robert B. Wolf of Champaign, Guy A. Wolf (Jane) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Fredrick “Fritz” T. Wolf (Joan) of Eatontown, N.J., and Edward “Ted” M. Wolf (Tracy) of Normal; grandchildren, Katrina K. Reese of Houston, Texas, Kathleen A. Thompson of Tampa, Fla., Caitlin “Stanzi” K. Hattermann of Peoria, Elizabeth G. Wolf of Normal, Fredrick “Freddy” T. Wolf of Urbana and Brian C. Wolf of Eatontown, N.J.; great-grandchildren, Charles Wolf Reese and William Guy Reese of Houston, Holland Kay Thompson of Tampa and Gunnar Wolf Hattermann of Peoria; sister, Dorothy “Dutch” Kimball of Murray, Ky.; and brother, William Tate of Aurora, Colo.
Barbara attended Park College in Missouri and the University of Nebraska and became a registered nurse.
She focused on raising the family and running a household. This she treated as much more than a full-time job, volunteering her time at her children’s grade school, assisting with marching band activities in junior high and high school, helping with cross-country and track and field events, even helping to build sets for some of the drama productions.
Her level of involvement with her children, their friends and their friend’s families led her to be considered a second mother by many with whom she was generous with her time, advice and kitchen. She was also quick to welcome newcomers to the neighborhood.
She had a passion for interior decorating and antiques and spent frequent weekends at estate sales and small shops around central Illinois. She enjoyed large projects and was a master wallpaper hanger as well as upholsterer.
Services will be announced at a later date when social gatherings are acceptable. Memorial donations may be made to: Champaign Central High School Jazz Bands, c/o Central Music Boosters, 610 W. University Ave., Champaign, IL 61820.
