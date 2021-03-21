URBANA — Barbara Yoder, 96, of Urbana passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at Clark-Lindsey Meadowbrook, Urbana.
Barbara was born on Aug. 28, 1924, in Detroit, to parents Claude and Esther (Ericson) Manley. She graduated from Cooley High School in Detroit and went on to achieve her bachelor's degree at the University of Michigan. Barbara married her husband, Dr. Robert Yoder, on April 21, 1945. After moving to Urbana, she became a member of St. John the Divine Episcopal Church in Champaign.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, David Yoder; and brothers, Jim Manley and Malcolm Manley.
Survivors include her daughter, Susan (Michael Smith) Hessee of Champaign; sister, Mary Millman of Alabama; grandkids, Matthew Hessee and Gregory Hessee; and great-grandchildren, Jade Hessee, Claudia Hessee and Rya Hessee.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to St. John the Divine Episcopal Church in Champaign.