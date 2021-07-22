SAVOY — Barclay A. Burke, 86, of Savoy died at 6:07 a.m. Wednesday (July 21, 2021) at home.
He was born in Kingston, Jamaica, on Jan. 29, 1935. He was the son of Aubrey E. and Valerie C. (Hogg) Burke.
As a youth, he moved to Canada and then to the United States, where he became a citizen in 1959. He joined the U.S. Air Force in May 1957. While stationed at Chanute Air Force Base, he met the most beautiful girl in the world. He married Mary Joanne Michael on May 3, 1957. He spent most of his military career at Nouasseur AFB in Morocco and was honorably discharged on July 5, 1961.
Barclay also worked for Calbert Kitchens, was a carpenter and worked for several local contractors. He retired from Carpenters Local 243 in 1997 after more than 50 years of service to the Champaign area.
Barclay is survived by his half brother, Irmin Burke; sister-in-law, Nancy Michael; son-in-law, David Herriott; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Joanne Burke; son, Michael Burke; daughter, Pamela Jo Herriot; sister, Eleanor Berry; and two brothers, Wadsworth Burke and David Burke.
A funeral service will be at 4 p.m. today (Thursday, July 22) at Joines Funeral Home, Newman, with Pastor Kenny Hall officiating. Burial will follow in Albin Cemetery, south of Newman. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Transitions Hospice of Champaign.