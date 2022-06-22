ROBINSON — Bard R. Benefield, 59, of Robinson, formerly of Champaign, passed away peacefully on Monday (June 20, 2022).
He was born on July 16, 1962, in Urbana, son of Paul Benefield and Sarah (Gibbons) Benefield. He attended Holy Cross and graduated from Central in 1980. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. He married Cherri Brimberry in 1982. They had one son, Blayne Benefield, who preceded him in death.
Bard retired from the UI power plant in 2018 with 25 years of service. He will best be remembered for his silliness and kind heart and will be greatly missed by all.
He is survived by his wife, two sisters and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Owens Funeral Home, Champaign. A visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Military honors will be accorded by the VFW Post 5520 Color Guard.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.