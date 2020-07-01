FISHER — Bari L. Koelbl, 75, of Fisher went to be with the Lord on the morning of Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at her home.
She was born April 30, 1945, in Fremont, Neb., a daughter of Kenneth and Erline (Rohlfing) Bright. She married Richard Koelbl on June 23, 1974, in Osman, Ill. He survives.
She is survived by three children, Shannon (Terri) Koelbl of Elkhart, Ind., Staci (Scott) Benson of Osman and Paula Koelbl of Rantoul; a sister, Bonnie Dunlap of Osman; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a great-grandson, Bennett Michael Lee Tome.
Bari graduated from Bellflower High School. She was a great lover of horses, a wonderful wife and exceptional mother, and she loved all little critters.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the Bellflower Cemetery, Bellflower.
Arrangements are being handled by Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul.