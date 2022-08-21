ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — Barry Alan Johnson, 64, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, from the comfort of his home in Elizabethton, Tenn.
Barry was born in Leesville, La., to the late Clyde Nash Johnson and Nancy Lee Johnson, who survives.
Barry grew up in Friendship, Tenn. He then worked on oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico until he met his wife, Diane. They moved to Philo, where they raised their family. Barry was the head of maintenance at Urbana Middle School for 30 years and was a member of Unity Baptist Church. Barry enjoyed fishing, working with his hands, spending time at the motocross track and sharing his infectious sense of humor and making people laugh.
Once he retired from Urbana Middle School, he and Diane moved to Elizabethton, where he enjoyed mowing, driving his golf cart, fishing, playing poker and spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Those left to cherish the memory of Barry, in addition to his mother, include his wife of 36 years,
Diane Johnson; daughter, Jessica (Jesse) Jacobsen of Elizabethton; son, Travis Johnson of
Urbana; grandchildren, Easton and Brooke Jacobsen of Elizabethton; brothers, Greg Johnson of Knoxville, Tenn., and Chris (Karen) Johnson of Jackson, Tenn.; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was conducted on Saturday, Aug. 13, in Bellvernon Cemetery, Friendship, with Pastor Jerry Drace officiating. The family will be having a celebration of life memorial service from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Unity Baptist Church, Champaign, with Pastor Steven Brady officiating.