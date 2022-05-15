Barry Rowe May 15, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHAMPAIGN — There will be a celebration of life in honor of Barry Rowe, who passed away Nov. 25, 2021. Please join us Saturday, May 21, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Alto Vineyards, Champaign, to share memories and raise a glass to a very special person. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos