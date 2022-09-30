URBANA — Barry Sanders, 60, of Urbana died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Illini Heritage Rehab & Health Care, Champaign, after an extended battle with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.
Survivors include his cherished long-term partner, Chantelle Hougland of Urbana; mother, Betty Sanders of Wichita, Kan.; sisters, Angela Sanders Harding (Brian) and Sherry Sanders (Matt Nyiri); and niece, Isabella Sanders-Nyiri; plus a vast network of devoted family and friends.
Barry was born in Wichita on May 18, 1962, and after an undergraduate career studying art at Wichita State University, he graduated from the School of Information Sciences at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. During his career, he worked for NCSA, the Institute for Genomic Biology and several local tech startups as well as operating as a freelance consultant.
Barry was a man of boundless curiosity and great wit who immediately connected with people, whether through one of his many passions, including bicycles, technology, design or his adored cats, or just through mutual enjoyment of lively conversation and good humor. He was ever generous with his expertise, readily helping out friends and acquaintances on matters ranging from bicycle acquisition to electronics diagnosis and repairs. Legendary for their hospitality, he and Chantelle were always happy to entertain, feed or house friends and family in numbers large and small, with Barry’s unflagging warmth and energy making him a gracious host at any hour of the day or night. He will be missed by many, many people.
A memorial celebration will be held at his home at 10 a.m. Oct. 22, followed by an open house until 6 p.m.
Contributions to his final expenses may be made at gofundme.com/f/memorial-and-final-expenses-for-barry-sanders.