SPARTA — Barry Glen Sandow, 75, of Sparta went to his final rest on Saturday (May 14, 2022) in Mascutah.
He is survived by his wife, Carol (nee Meliza) of Sparta; daughter, Suzanne (Paul) Tennyson of Parker, Colo.; son, Ryan of Tilden; and brother, Tim (Debra) of Crown Point, Ind.
He was born in Paxton to parents Douglas George and Bette Lou (Jones) Sandow.
Barry spent most of his youth in Rantoul living the typical Chanute Air Force military lifestyle, including patriotic events, football, wrestling and hunting. He graduated from Rantoul Township High School in 1965. Barry followed his outdoor passions and majored in forestry at Southern Illinois University in 1970. One of Tim Sandow’s favorite memories of brotherly experiences at SIU is of Barry becoming U-PARK arm-wrestling champion, besting even the football team, including Carl Mauck and Frank Putz. Barry spent the next 30 years as a master photo lithographer for World Color Press, working in Sparta and Covington, Tenn. After retirement in November 2002, Barry cared for his mother and mother-in-law for eight years.
For enjoyment, Barry supported his children’s academic and sports activities and hunted or fished daily. For several years he taught gun safety. He exceled in skeet and trap shooting, earning many hundred-straight patches. Barry was charter member of the Randolph County rod and gun club, he was also a member of Trinity United Presbyterian Church, the NRA and was a Randolph County Humane Society supporter, rescuing felines.
He leaves behind his granddaughters, Elizabeth and Abigail Tennyson; nieces, Amy Sandow and Sara (Rob) Sheehan, and her children, Robbie and Jordyn.
Private services will be held at a later date. Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.