BROADLANDS — Barry E. Skold, 78, of Broadlands passed away Friday (April 15, 2022) at 3:05 a.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Barry was born on April 5, 1944, in Pekin, to the late Joseph Karl Skold and Mary Elizabeth (Davison) Skold. He married Elaine Scheffler Carman on June 23, 2018.
Barry grew up in Delavan and graduated from Delavan High School in 1962. He graduated from Midstate College of Commerce in February 1966. He started his career at Caterpillar Inc. as a timekeeper on third shift and quickly moved to the purchasing department as a steel buyer. He retired after nearly 40 years with Caterpillar.
Barry is survived by his wife, Elaine of Broadlands; children, Denise (Dave) Gilstrap of Farmington and Brent (Roxanne) Skold of St. Augustine, Fla.; stepdaughter, Amy (Mike) Rumsey of Urbana; grandchildren, Caleb, Branden and Averie Gilstrap; and stepgrandchildren, Vanessa (Jake) Brownfield and Jeremy (Courtney Daniels) Rumsey. He is also survived by one brother, Calvin (Sandy) Skold of Morton; two sisters, Karla (Rich Forster) Eder of Hammond, Ind., and Penny (Rick) Bright of Delavan; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Geoffrey Aaron Skold.
He loved to hunt, camp and fish where he could be in the peace and quiet of God’s world. He enjoyed baking and often shared his baked goods with family and friends. Barry was an avid Cubs fan and liked watching NASCAR.
Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy (morganmemorialhome.com), is handling cremation and funeral arrangements. Visitation will be at New Beginnings Lutheran Church, 304 E. Dunbar St., Mahomet, IL 61853, on Saturday, April 23, from 10 to 11 a.m. The memorial service will follow at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Barry’s name can be made to the Arbor Day Foundation, 211 N. 12th St., Lincoln, NE 68508; Ducks Unlimited Inc., One Waterfowl Way, Memphis, TN 38120; or New Beginnings Lutheran Church.