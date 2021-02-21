MAHOMET — Barry R. Sloniger, 81, of Mahomet passed away Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 501 W. State St., Mahomet. Due to COVID-19, a mask and social distancing will be required. For those unable to attend, the Mass will be live-streamed and recorded. A link to view the Mass will be available on the church website, ololcatholic.org. An inurnment service will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, in early summer.
The family has entrusted Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 1102 Churchill Rpad, Mahomet, IL 61853, with his cremation. Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.