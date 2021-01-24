MAHOMET — Barry R. Sloniger, 81, of Mahomet passed away Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born Feb. 19, 1939, in Dayton, Pa., to the late John Berton and Vernie L. Sloniger. Barry married Andrea Kostelnik on Sept. 2, 1967, in Greensburg, Pa.; she survives.
Barry is also survived by two children, Gregory (Elizabeth) Sloniger of Sugar Grove and Julie Quinn Earl (David) of Minooka; six grandchildren, Zachary and Kennedy Sloniger, Grace and Carlin Quinn and Andrew and Alexander Earl; a sister, Betty Sloniger; two brothers, Dr. Edward (Mary Beth) Sloniger and Kenneth Sloniger; and many brothers- and sisters-in-law, special nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Gene and Carl Sloniger; three sisters, Golda Adaire Jamison, Lois Coleman and Margaret VanHorn; and a son-in-law, John Quinn Jr.
Barry grew up in Pennsylvania, graduating from Dayton High School. Barry was in the Air Force stationed in San Antonio and Arlington, Va.
He worked as a surgical assistant at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana for 19 years and was also employed 36 years with the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District. Barry raised his family in Champaign, then moved to Mahomet in 2007.
A Mass in Mahomet and a service at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Mahomet.
Arrangements are being made at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 1102 Churchill Road, Mahomet.
Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.